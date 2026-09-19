Irrational Medicine Use Can Cause Serious Health Problems, Warn Experts At Sri Aurobindo University In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The unnecessary and irrational use of medicines can lead to serious health problems and adverse drug reactions, experts said during a special programme organised at Sri Aurobindo University under National Pharmacovigilance Week.

The week-long programme, being observed from Sep 17 to 23, aims to create awareness among patients and their families about the risks associated with unnecessary medication and improper use of drugs. The programme was inaugurated by university founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari.

Bhandari said medicines are an essential part of modern healthcare, but their benefits can only be achieved when they are used rationally, for the right patient, in the correct dose, manner and duration. He cautioned against self-medication and inappropriate use of antibiotics, saying these practices can adversely affect treatment.

The sixth National Pharmacovigilance Week is being organised by the Regional Pharmacovigilance and Materiovigilance Centre under the department of pharmacology at Sri Aurobindo University, under the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission. This year’s theme is “Promoting Rational Use of Medicines through Pharmacovigilance - A Step Towards Safer Healthcare.”

Dr Chhaya Goyal, pharmacovigilance coordinator, said doctors should prescribe medicines based on scientific and clinical evidence, while pharmacists should ensure proper dispensing and counsel patients. Nursing staff should monitor patients for adverse drug reactions during treatment.

Materiovigilance coordinator Dr Pooja Reddy urged patients and relatives to immediately report any unusual or unexpected symptoms to healthcare professionals. She also advised against taking medicines without medical advice or sharing prescription drugs with others. Adverse drug reactions can be reported to the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission on toll-free number 1800-180-3024.