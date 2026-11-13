Voter List Revision Begins In Indore District; Applications Invited Till Dec 11 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Special Summary Revision-2027' of the electoral roll commenced in the district on Thursday. Accordingly, the additions, corrections and deletions of names in the voter list can be done till December 11. Publication of the draft voter list is also made today, which claims that in all 9 assembly constituencies of the district there are 2,536,870 voters. The final publication of the voter list will be made on January 4.

In this regard, a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties was held at the Collector's office today. During the meeting, copies of the draft electoral roll and the list of proposed polling stations were distributed to the representatives of all recognised political parties. Joint Collector and Assistant District Election Officer, Ajit Shrivastav, Chief Master Trainer Dr RK Pandey, and other officials were present in the meeting.

The meeting covered details regarding the publication of the draft electoral roll, the rationalisation of polling stations, and the schedule for the revision process. According to the published draft electoral roll, there are a total of 2,536,870 registered voters in the district, comprising 1,275,964 men, 1,260,810 women, and 96 voters from other categories. The district's gender ratio stands at 988.

A total of 3,209 polling stations have been designated across the 9 assembly constituencies of the district. These include 358 polling stations in Depalpur, 387 in Indore-1, 356 in Indore-2, 202 in Indore-3, 325 in Indore-4, 437 in Indore-5, 362 in Mhow, 403 in Rau, and 379 in Sanwer.

According to the prescribed schedule, applications for the addition of names to the electoral roll, amendments, and other claims or objections can be submitted from November 12 to December 11. The claims and objections received will be resolved by December 28. Subsequently, the final electoral roll will be published on January 4, 2027. A declaration form will not be required along with 'Form 6' (the application for inclusion of a name).

Dates to remember

Date

Event

Nov 12, 2026

Publication of draft electoral roll; revision process begins

Nov 12 to Dec 11, 2026

Submission of applications for additions, corrections, deletions, claims and objections

Dec 11, 2026

Last date for submitting applications, claims and objections

Dec 28, 2026

Deadline for disposal of claims and objections

Jan 4, 2027

Final publication of electoral roll