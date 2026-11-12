Indore Police Mediation Centre Settles 148 Disputes, Helps Citizens Recover Over ₹8 Crore Without Lengthy Court Battles | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Community Mediation Centre operated by the Indore Police Commissionerate has helped resolve 148 disputes and facilitated the return of more than 8 crore to applicants through mutual settlements.

According to police, the centre has received 1,168 applications so far, of which more than 87% have been successfully resolved. A total of Rs 8,04,25,143 was returned to applicants in 148 cases through mutual agreement between the parties.

The centre is being operated at the commissioner of police's (CP) office in Palasia with the support of the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated it to provide a simple, speedy platform for resolving everyday disputes without lengthy legal proceedings.

The centre handles family disputes, husband-wife disagreements, financial transactions, business-related disputes, property matters, neighbourhood conflicts and disputes between landlords and tenants.

Trained mediation officers hear cases every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Both parties are brought together and encouraged to resolve their differences through discussion and mutual understanding.

Police said around 15 to 20 cases are heard daily, of which eight to ten are generally resolved through mediation and mutual consent. Complaints received during 'jansunwai' at the CP's office are also referred to the centre whenever required.

In 2025, the centre resolved 55 cases and facilitated the return of Rs 3.02 crore. In 2026, it has so far settled 93 cases, helping applicants recover Rs 5.01 crore.

Police said the initiative aims to reduce unnecessary disputes and provide citizens with an accessible alternative to lengthy legal procedures while maintaining social harmony and relationships between the parties.