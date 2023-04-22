 Viral video: Kailash Vijayvargiya ditches kurta-pajama for tracksuit, lifts dumbbells on birthday
Kailash Vijayvargiya, who normally lives in kurta-pajamas, is seen doing workouts in track suit lower and T-shirt in viral video.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A fitness video of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, which was shared on his birthday April 22, is making rounds on social media.

In the video, Vijayvargiya seen doing doing jumping jacks, push-ups and lifting dumbbells, under guidance of a fitness trainer.

In his viral video, he also urged everyone to take out an hour for themselves to stay healthy, stating that a healthy mind resides in a healthy body and healthy thoughts lead to positive work.

Vijayvargiya cited examples of the country's Prime Minister, Defense Minister, Home Minister, and National President of BJP, who all take out an hour for their health. The video has garnered a lot of attention, with many praising Vijayvargiya for his commitment to fitness at the age of 65.

