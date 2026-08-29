Viral Disease Ravages Chilli Crops, Farmers Uproot Plants As Losses Mount In MP’s Barwani | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An outbreak of viral disease affecting chilli crops in Rajpur area of Barwani district has emerged as a major concern for farmers, with production falling as leaves curl and chillies remain stunted.

Farmers said they are facing a double blow of crop losses and low market prices, as undersized chillies are not fetching good rates.

Farmer Ramesh Shobharam Kushwaha said he planted chillies on two acres and spent over Rs one lakh, but the virus ruined the crop.

With losses mounting, several farmers are clearing their fields instead of trying to salvage the crop. Some have uprooted chilli plants, while others are running rotavators to prepare land for the next crop.

Farmer Shubham Ramlal said he spent between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh on three acres before the crop was destroyed.

Farmer Jitendra Gandhwani said chilli cultivation costs around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 per acre and farmers are struggling to recover even labour expenses.

Farmer Mahesh Dhannalal claimed between 100 and 200 farmers in Rajpur area have been affected, while the number could run into hundreds across the tehsil.

Chilli cultivation covers around 20,000 hectares in Barwani district. Farmers are also facing low yields and weak market prices. The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has demanded an early survey of affected areas and relief for farmers.