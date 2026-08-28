Congress Workers Offer Loans For Sugar, Open Tea Stalls In Protest Against Inflation In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress workers staged protests at 24 places on Thursday against rising inflation. The protests were held at the same time under the leadership of block presidents and assembly constituency in-charges. At some places, the Congress workers symbolically gave loans to people to buy sugar, while at others they opened tea stalls.

City Congress president Chintu Choukse said the negligence of the Central and state governments had made life difficult for the common people. He said the prices of sugar, cooking gas, electricity and other essential items had increased sharply.

Choukse said sugar prices had risen so much that people may soon have to take loans to buy it. He also raised concerns about rising prices of LPG cylinders and electricity.

He alleged that using ethanol in petrol was reducing the life of vehicles and increasing maintenance costs.

In Assembly Constituency 1, demonstrations were held in Banganga, where sugar packets were distributed. Protests were also held on 60 Feet Road, Aerodrome Road, Chandan Nagar and Scheme Number 51.

In Assembly Constituency 2, Congress workers took out a procession in Mangal Nagar with a two-wheeler placed on a vehicle. An effigy symbolising inflation was taken out in Scheme Number 78. Demonstrations were also held at Pardeshipura Square, Scheme Numbers 54 and 74 and Robot Square.

In Assembly Constituency 3, Congress workers opened a symbolic bank branch at Rajwada and gave loans for buying sugar. At Harsiddhi Square, they cooked bread on a roadside stove, while holding a sit-in protest on a dug-up road in Chhawani.

In Assembly Constituency 4, a symbolic tea stall named 'Gad-Gadkari Tea Shop' was set up at Mhow Naka. Sugar was distributed at Gangwal Bus Stand, Manik Bagh Road Police Chowki and Futi Kothi Square.

In Assembly Constituency 5, Congress workers took out a procession at Saket Square while playing 'Jhanjh Manjira' (traditional musical instruments). Protests were also held at Tilak Nagar, Geeta Bhawan and Musakhedi Tempo Stand. Demonstrations were also held at Silicon City and Tejaji Nagar in the Rau assembly constituency