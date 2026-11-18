Viral Appeal Reaches CM Mohan Yadav In MP's Neemuch, Young Woman's Ancestral Property Dispute Comes Under Investigation | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday met Neha Mali, the young woman who had pleaded for help in front of his convoy, and directed officials to investigate her ancestral property dispute and take appropriate action as per the rules.

The meeting took place during the Chief Minister’s inspection of the Khimla plant. The administration took cognisance of the matter after a video of Neha’s appeal went viral on social media.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister heard her complaint regarding a family dispute over her ancestral house and instructed officials to verify the facts.

Collector Himanshu Chandra also met Neha and directed subordinate officials to investigate the matter. SDM Manasa Mayuri Jauk and Tehsildar Ajendra Nath Prajapati facilitated her meeting with the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, MLA Madhav Maru met Neha, heard her concerns and assured her of all possible assistance.

He said the matter involved a family dispute and that he had taken cognisance after the video surfaced. He also coordinated with officials to arrange her meeting with the Chief Minister.

Neha expressed satisfaction after meeting the Chief Minister, the MLA and administrative officials. She said everyone had listened to her concerns and assured appropriate action.

She expressed hope that the dispute would be resolved following the investigation.