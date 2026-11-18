Indore Mayor Warns Of Double Penalty And FIR For Illegal Water Connections, IMC Plans Summer Water Survey | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the possibility of water scarcity during the upcoming summer, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) will conduct a special survey across the city to identify vulnerable areas and ensure adequate water supply. The survey will assess existing water sources in these localities and identify additional arrangements required to meet residents' needs.

The decision was discussed at a meeting chaired by Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and attended by MLAs and other public representatives. Suggestions were sought to strengthen the city's water supply system and ensure adequate availability across all Assembly constituencies.

Mayor stressed the need to identify water-stressed areas in advance so that alternative arrangements could be made before the situation worsened during summer.

Reviewing the ongoing campaign to regularise illegal water connections, Mayor appealed to residents to take advantage of the drive and get their connections legalised.

He warned that once the campaign ends, anyone found using an illegal water connection would face a double penalty and a first information report (FIR).

Old pipelines to be discontinued

The meeting also discussed discontinuing old water supply pipelines in areas where both old and newly laid pipelines are operational. Water supply in these localities will be shifted entirely to the new pipelines to streamline distribution and prevent wastage.

To strengthen action against water wastage, IMC will also establish a dedicated call centre where citizens can register complaints against individuals found wasting water.

Four tertiary treatment plants of 30 MLD capacity each

Emphasising the maximum utilisation of treated water, the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner said tertiary treatment plants with a capacity of 30 million litres per day (MLD) each were being developed at four locations: Kabitkhedi, Tigaria Badshah, Sanwer Road and Kanadia.

These plants will increase the availability of treated water and help reduce dependence on drinking water for purposes where treated water can be utilised.

Public borewells to be freed from encroachments

The meeting also discussed conducting a survey of borewells across the city. Public borewells under the control or occupation of private individuals will be freed from such encroachments to ensure their utilisation for public benefit.

The civic body will also make public the names of major defaulters with outstanding water tax dues and intensify recovery action against them.

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