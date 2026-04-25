Vipustha Lokayukta Nabs Beo Of Zhirnya Block Taking ₹2k Bribe In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The Vipustha Lokayukta, Indore, on Saturday caught the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Zhirnya block in Khargone district red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

According to reports, complainant Subhash Barde of Anakwadi village in Khargone district lodged a written complaint with SP, Vipustha Lokayukta, Indore, Rajesh Sahay.

Barde stated that his wife, Sevanti Barde, a guest teacher at Government Primary School in Bhediya Phaliya, Galtar, Bhagwanpura tehsil, had her November salary withheld pending approval.

When Barde approached Prabhat Parmarthi, then serving as cluster principal of Government Higher Secondary School in Mohanpura, to facilitate the release of the salary, Parmarthi demanded a bribe of Rs 2,000. The authorities later transferred Parmarthi and posted him as Block Education Officer (BEO) in Zhirnya in December.

After verification, officials constituted a trap team. The team apprehended Parmarthi at his residence in Jyoti Nagar, Khargone, immediately after he accepted the bribe.

Police registered an FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. The team comprised of DSP Sunil Talan and constables Ashish Shukla, Rameshwar Nigwal, Chandramohan Bisht, Anil Parmar and Ashish Arya contributed to the action.