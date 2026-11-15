VIP Number Auction Scam In Indore? Agents Allegedly Use Fake Competition To Grab Fancy Vehicle Numbers At Cheap Rates | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A new form of manipulation has come to light in the online auction of VIP vehicle registration numbers in Indore. Some people are allegedly influencing the bidding process by creating artificial competition through multiple bidders using different identities.

The strategy is aimed at discouraging genuine buyers by making it appear that several people are already competing for the same number. Once other interested buyers withdraw, the actual bidder raises the offer by just Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 and secures the preferred number.

More importantly, the transport department currently appears to have no effective mechanism to curb such practices.

In the auction held last week, four bidders were in the race for the coveted 0001 number. However, despite the apparent competition, the number was sold for just Rs 1,000 above the previous bid. Free Press investigated the matter.

The investigation revealed that some people who want premium numbers such as 0001, 0007, 0009, 9999 and 7777 for their cars are unwilling to spend lakh of rupees. To achieve this, they have allegedly devised a way to manipulate competition through agents.

Agent explains the entire process

To understand how the arrangement works, Free Press spoke to an agent who requested anonymity. He revealed that to secure a particular number, they arrange for four additional bids to be placed under different names. These bidders are usually people known to them.

When genuine buyers see four or five bidders already competing for a number in the online auction, they assume that the price could rise substantially and decide against participating.

Once other buyers stay away, the actual bidder increases the final offer by just Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 and secures the number. This allows them to obtain their preferred registration number without spending lakh of rupees.

9999 number secured at base price of Rs 25,000

The agent claimed that a few months ago, he had used the same strategy to secure the 9999 registration number at its base price of just Rs 25,000. He said he had arranged for four acquaintances to participate in the bidding under different names.

According to the agent, he has acquired several other numbers using a similar method. Under the transport department's existing auction system, the base price deposited by unsuccessful bidders is refunded the following day.

As a result, those arranging bids through acquaintances do not have to incur any substantial initial financial expense.

Will inform headquarters

Regional transport officer (RTO) Pradeep Sharma said he had also received information about such activities. We will inform the headquarters about this matter. Necessary steps will be taken at that level, he said.