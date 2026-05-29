Violent Clash Over Cow Dung Pile In Sondi Village Leaves Several Injured, Sparking Local Tension | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over the removal of a cow dung manure pile escalated into a violent clash in Sondi village under the Rampura police station area, leaving several people injured and triggering tension in the locality.

According to a complaint submitted to the SP by Radhabai Banjara, the incident took place on the night of May 26 at 8 pm.

She alleged that a disagreement arose during a family gathering over road filling work and the removal of cow dung manure from the village.

The dispute allegedly intensified when members of the rival group arrived at the family's residence and attacked them.

The complainant claimed that the assailants used sticks and stones, injuring Gomaji, Dalichand, Rahul, Balabai, Keshram and Rai Singh. Several women also sustained injuries in the violence.

The injured were taken to Rampura Hospital, and those seriously injured were referred to Neemuch District Hospital. Some victims are reported to have been undergoing treatment for the past three days.

Police said applications have been received from both parties and an investigation is underway.