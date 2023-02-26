VIMUKTA SHARMA’S DEMISE: Daughter demands death for accused; Teary neighbours bid adieu to gem of a person

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pall of gloom descended on Anand Nagar area on Saturday when the body of prof Vimukta Sharma arrived there from the hospital. Locals, especially women, were seething with anger over the incident and they demanded to set the accused on fire as well.

After five days of the incident, Sharma died at the hospital and her body was taken to her house for the last rites. Her daughter demanded death for the accused. The soft-spoken and well-mannered Vimukta was revered by one and all at the locality.

Her mother-in-law Pratima Sharma said that Vimukta had lodged a complaint with the police but the cops did not take the matter seriously. The TI, however, said he did not receive a complaint. Venting their ire, locals felt that the police could have taken the matter seriously to avoid the unfortunate incident. Pratima alleged that not only the police but there was negligence on the part of the college management as well.

At the time of the incident, Vimukta was alone at the spot. No guard was there. When the accused set her ablaze, she tried to save herself and was trying to remove her clothes but by then she had received critical burns. A faculty of the college informed the family members about the incident after which the police were informed.

Women are not safe in city

Social activist Rajeshwari Joshi said the memorandum was given to the officers to take strict action against the accused. After the incident, it seems that women aren’t safe in the city. There are several working women and even girls who go to schools and college and hence the police and the administration must provide them with extra cover.

Strict action should be taken against accused

Vandana Garud, a resident of the colony said the incident has left everyone numb. We have lost a gem of a person. She had met her a few days ago during a function. The family cannot be compensated. The police and the administration should take strict action against the accused.

Some residents expressed their ire against the accused. A woman told the media that the accused has tarnished the relationship of a student and teacher.

Accused sent to jail

The police had registered a case against the accused under Section 307 of the IPC after the incident.

SP (Rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said that after the death of the principal, the police have added murder section (302) of the IPC against him. He was on police remand for one day and was produced before the court from where he was sent to the jail on Saturday. Further investigation is underway.

Congress demands ex-gratia for family

Congress has demanded an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family of Prof Vimukta Sharma and a government job for one of the family members, on Saturday. Congress leaders also paid tribute to Sharma by lighting candles and appealed to the police to leave no stone unturned to ensure stern punishment for the accused.

Similarly, many other associations including Maa Vaishno Devi Mangal Shree Parmarthik Trust also paid tributes to professor Sharma. Meanwhile, many people have been running a social media campaign against the family of the accused.

