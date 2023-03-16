Vimukta Sharma Case: Jolted Indore to handover petition to Prez

Principal Vimukta Sharma |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Indore, who were shocked and jolted to the core by the incident of a private college principal who was set ablaze on broad daylight by an ex-student and who later succumbed as she sustained 80 per cent burns, have huddled to sign a petition to express their wrath over the gruesome incident which took place with a female academician.

Taking it as one of the worst crimes against women, the residents are planning to seek President’s Droupadi Murmu’s intervention and also plead with her for the strictest punishment as per law in such a crime.

“The petition being signed by the Indoris will be sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan by Monday,” said Padma Shree, Janak Palta.

Vice-chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Renu Jain and Palta have together taken an initiative to get this petition signed so that action regarding the case can be taken soon. Informing about

the petition, Palta said, “The petition will be representing everyone of the city who have their faith that right judgement will be delivered soon. The petition says that no person should be let free after committing such a heinous crime.”

The incident has left a huge impact on the fraternity’s mind, Jain said, “The incident has taken the education fraternity by a whirlwind. Such crimes against women are inexplicably unfortunate and the accused needs to get capital punishment.”

The petition is being signed by over a thousand people in the city and most of them are women.

THE PETITION SAYS…

Palta said the petition revolves around the need to put the case on a fast track. The petition demands that the President writes a letter to the court for capital punishment for the accused. An advisory board is expected to be formed to protect women in the profession. A similar petition is pending at the Indore bench of the High Court.

Shell-shocked city

Principal Vimukta Sharma was burnt to death by an ex-student Ashutosh Shrivastava over delay in issuing his mark sheet. The accused doused her with petrol in which she sustained 80 per cent burns. The principal had struggled in pain for five days at a private hospital and finally succumbed to her injuries on February 26. The academic fraternity along with the citizens paid condolence to Sharma through a candle march which culminated at the Gandhi statue at Regal Square.