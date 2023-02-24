Vimukta Sharma burning case: ASI suspended for not taking complaint against accused seriously

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An ASI posted at the Simrol police station was suspended for not taking a complaint from the BM College of Pharmacy against accused Ashutosh Shrivastav, who had threatened the management that he would commit suicide in February 2022.

SP (rural) Bhagwat Singh Virde said that a complaint was received from the college management on February 14, 2022, that he would commit suicide. After receiving the complaint, ASI Sanjeev Tiwari was instructed to investigate the case. Tiwari did not take the case seriously, and he did not investigate the matter properly. After finding his negligence, ASI Tiwari was suspended and attached to DRP lines in Mhow.

Accused would be presented before court today

SP Virde said that the accused was arrested from the hospital and taken to the police station for further investigation. Evidence is being collected in the case and the accused is being questioned further. The police would produce him before the court, possibly on Friday. Sources said that the accused had prepared a plan a few days ago, and principal Vimukta Sharma and another college professor were on his target.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)