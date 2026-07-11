Villagers Stop Minister Nitin Gadkari's Convoy On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway | Representative Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A major security lapse came to light on the Ratlam-Jhabua stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway after a group of villagers reportedly entered the expressway during the movement of Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's convoy, prompting a brief scare before the situation was brought under control.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Shivgarh police station while Gadkari was travelling from Garoth in Mandsaur district to Jhabua on the second day of his Madhya Pradesh visit on Thursday.

According to officials, traffic had been stopped along the route and police personnel were deployed at key points as part of the security arrangements.

Despite these measures, villagers reportedly appeared on the expressway as the convoy was passing. Drivers of the escort vehicles applied their brakes in time, preventing any collision and averting a potential accident.

Preliminary information suggests the villagers were attempting to draw attention to local issues related to the expressway project.

They alleged that construction had blocked access roads to their villages and caused waterlogging in agricultural fields, affecting their livelihoods.

The residents reportedly wanted to submit their grievances to the Union Minister.

ASP Vivek Kumar Lal said a memorandum from the villagers had already been received before the convoy reached the area.

Police are investigating how the group managed to access the expressway despite elaborate security arrangements and are examining video footage to identify those involved.