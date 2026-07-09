Indore Collector Inspects Ring Road Flyover Projects, Orders Faster Completion | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma visited and inspected the under-construction sites of the Musakhedi Square, IT Park and Dewas Naka overbridges on the Ring Road on Wednesday.

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) commissioner Kshitij Singhal, sub-divisional officer Ghanshyam Dhangar, the manager of the MPRDC Bridge Cell and other concerned officials accompanied the collector during the visit.

Collector Verma gathered information regarding the progress of the three overbridges from the concerned officials and representatives of the construction agencies.

He instructed officials to accelerate the pace of construction work and ensure it is completed with high quality within the stipulated timeframe.

He said the three overbridges would not only streamline traffic in the area but also provide significant relief to citizens in their daily commute.

He also directed officials to regularly monitor the construction work and ensure there is no compromise on quality.

Collector Verma emphasised that waterlogging and traffic jams should not occur around the construction sites during the rains.

Additionally, he instructed officials to create convenient passages for pedestrians and carry out patchwork wherever necessary.

He warned construction agency officials that a penalty would be imposed if the pedestrian passages were not constructed within the stipulated deadline.