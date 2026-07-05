Over 6K Join Police's SAFE CLICK 2.0 Cyber Awareness Marathon In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of spreading awareness about cybercrime, the Indore Police Commissionerate organised the SAFE CLICK 2.0 Cyber Awareness Marathon on Sunday.

The 6-km marathon began at 6 am from Nehru Stadium and was flagged off by Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh in the presence of senior police officers and guests.

The route passed through GPO, Navlakha and Bhanwarkuan before concluding at Nehru Stadium.

Officials said 6,080 participants, including children, youth, women, senior citizens and police personnel, took part in the event, spreading the message, "Safe Click, Safe Life," and urging citizens to stay alert against cyber fraud.

Before the marathon, the Police Commissioner administered a cyber safety pledge, with participants resolving to remain vigilant against cybercrime and spread awareness among their families, friends and the wider community.

A special Zumba session was organised before the run to energise participants. Senior police officers, prominent citizens and other participants joined the marathon in support of the awareness campaign.

At the conclusion of the event, participants were presented with certificates.

Indore Police said the marathon was not merely a fitness event but a public awareness initiative aimed at promoting digital security and building a cyber-safe society.