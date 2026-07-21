 Villagers Protest Against Polluting Industrial Unit In MP's Meghnagar
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Villagers Protest Against Polluting Industrial Unit In MP's Meghnagar

Villagers protested outside Pashupati Organic Private Limited in Nawapada, alleging untreated red effluent was polluting nearby water sources due to the absence of a functional Effluent Treatment Plant. Officials inspected the site and submitted a report. The Pollution Control Board warned the factory could face closure if wastewater continues flowing outside.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Villagers Protest Against Polluting Industrial Unit In MP's Meghnagar
Villagers Protest Against Polluting Industrial Unit In MP's Meghnagar | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers staged a protest outside the main gate of Pashupati Organic Private Limited in Nawapada on Tuesday, alleging that the unit is operating without a functional Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and discharging untreated red effluent into local water sources.

Ward councillor Ganga Vasuniya submitted a complaint to SDM Avandhati Pradhan, who directed Revenue Inspector Narendra Savaliya and a local land records officer to inspect the site. The team inspected the factory premises, nearby private land and a government pond before preparing a report.

According to the inspection, the factory constructed a concrete tank on government land to collect wastewater.

Officials found that the tank overflows during rain, allowing red effluent to enter a nearby government pond and affect adjoining private land.

Residents, including Rahul Vasuniya, Maniya Kharadi and Mahesh Vasuniya, demanded that authorities keep the factory closed until it installs a compliant ETP.

Savaliya said he had submitted an inspection report to senior officials for further action. PCB Officer-in-Charge Ashok Ramawat said the unit has approval to construct an ETP, but authorities will issue a notice and shut down the facility if wastewater flows outside the premises before its completion.

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