Villagers Protest Against Polluting Industrial Unit In MP's Meghnagar | FP photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers staged a protest outside the main gate of Pashupati Organic Private Limited in Nawapada on Tuesday, alleging that the unit is operating without a functional Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and discharging untreated red effluent into local water sources.

Ward councillor Ganga Vasuniya submitted a complaint to SDM Avandhati Pradhan, who directed Revenue Inspector Narendra Savaliya and a local land records officer to inspect the site. The team inspected the factory premises, nearby private land and a government pond before preparing a report.

According to the inspection, the factory constructed a concrete tank on government land to collect wastewater.

Officials found that the tank overflows during rain, allowing red effluent to enter a nearby government pond and affect adjoining private land.

Residents, including Rahul Vasuniya, Maniya Kharadi and Mahesh Vasuniya, demanded that authorities keep the factory closed until it installs a compliant ETP.

Savaliya said he had submitted an inspection report to senior officials for further action. PCB Officer-in-Charge Ashok Ramawat said the unit has approval to construct an ETP, but authorities will issue a notice and shut down the facility if wastewater flows outside the premises before its completion.