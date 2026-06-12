Villagers Pelt Stones At Police During Encroachment Drive In Palsodi; 3 Policemen Injured | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three policemen sustained injuries after villagers allegedly pelted stones at an administrative team during an encroachment removal drive in Palsodi village on Friday.

The administration deployed JCBs, bulldozers and a heavy police force around 11 am to begin clearing encroachments linked to the proposed Mega Investment Zone.

After learning about the operation, a large number of villagers gathered at the site and staged a protest.

Around 2 pm, officials attempted to convince the protesters but failed to reach an agreement.

Police then detained about 20 people. According to officials, some villagers responded by pelting stones, injuring three policemen. Police used tear gas and mild force to bring the situation under control.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) is developing a Mega Industrial Park Investment Region across several villages, including Palsodi.

Officials have included government land in the project, and several companies have already received allotments.

Villagers, however, oppose the move, claiming they have cultivated parts of the government land for years. The Tehsildar's office had invited objections to the proposed land inclusion, with June 10 set as the deadline.

Panchayat representatives submitted objections to the administration on Thursday. A heavy police force remains deployed in the area.