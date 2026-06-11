Remarks On Supreme Court: Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Seeks Contempt Action Against Digvijaya | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Thursday criticised senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his recent remarks on the Supreme Court, alleging that they were disrespectful to the country's highest judicial institution and warranted contempt proceedings.

Speaking to reporters, Bhargav said he was disturbed by the language allegedly used by Singh against the apex court. He claimed that Singh's past actions suggested he had shown greater regard for Pakistan's Constitution than India's constitutional framework.

Describing himself as a student of law and a public representative, Bhargav said it was unfortunate that such remarks had been directed at the Supreme Court. He also accused Singh of questioning the judiciary after the Congress allegedly failed to properly file its candidate's nomination papers.

Referring to the controversy surrounding the nomination, Bhargav said legal experts and senior advocates had pointed out that if a candidate was aware of any pending criminal case, including a private complaint, there would have been no issue in disclosing it in the election affidavit.

He further said the Congress has several experienced legal professionals who are aware that, in exceptional circumstances, a rejected nomination can be challenged directly before the Supreme Court. Questioning the party's legal strategy, he asked why Congress leaders waited from June 9 to June 11 before approaching the court and seeking an urgent hearing.

Bhargav said there is no provision for an appeal before the Election Commission against an order of a Returning Officer and that, once the election notification is issued, the usual remedy is an election petition. If Congress considered the matter extraordinary, he said, it should explain the delay in moving the Supreme Court.

He maintained that the Supreme Court had recognised the seriousness of the matter and promptly fixed a hearing date. Despite this, he alleged, Singh's comments amounted to contempt of court.

The mayor demanded contempt proceedings against the Congress leader and said he would personally submit an application in this regard. He also urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the matter and initiate action against Singh.

Digvijaya Singh has not publicly responded to Bhargav's latest remarks. The controversy comes amid an ongoing political dispute over the nomination process and related legal proceedings.