Air Pollution Remains High Across Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air quality data from six monitoring stations across Indore between May and June reveal persistently elevated pollution levels, with significant variation across zones.

Chhoti Gwaltoli recorded the worst air quality, with an average PM10 concentration of 108.12 µg/m³, more than double the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline.

The level peaked at 159.84 µg/m³ on May 12. NO? concentrations averaged 115.97 µg/m³, nearly three times the prescribed safe limit.

The Airport Area recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 49.93 µg/m³, while SO2 levels spiked to 37.12 µg/m³ on May 29, suggesting a possible industrial emission episode.

Maguda Nagar also witnessed a sharp rise in SO2 levels, reaching 48.82 µg/m³ on May 30.

Residency Area and Regional Park N Nigam recorded comparatively cleaner baseline air quality, although both stations reported occasional exceedances of permissible limits.

The most alarming finding came from the newly commissioned Pologround monitoring station, where carbon monoxide (CO) levels reached 6.30 mg/m³ on Tuesday, exceeding the national standard of 4 mg/m³. The spike warrants an urgent investigation into its source.