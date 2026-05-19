Villagers Oppose The Height Increase Of Shivaji Sagar Dam In Neemuch, Locals Allege Dam’s Height Would Submerge Old Rural Roads

Villagers Oppose The Height Increase Of Shivaji Sagar Dam, Locals Allege That The Dam’s Height Would Submerge Old Rural Roads | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers from Sirkheda and nearby areas strongly opposed the proposed increase in the height of the Shivaji Sagar Thikariya Dam, located around 22 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The affected residents on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the Collector and warned of a large-scale agitation if the administration failed to address their concerns.

Villagers said that raising the dam’s height would submerge old rural roads and severely affect access to agricultural fields. They said the move would directly impact farming activities and threaten the livelihood of several families.

Residents also expressed concern that houses, agricultural land, cremation grounds and basic infrastructure could fall within the submergence zone. Many families feared they might not receive compensation because they do not possess valid land lease documents.

The memorandum demanded a detailed survey of all affected villages before any decision on increasing the dam height. Villagers also sought proper rehabilitation, adequate compensation and alternative transport routes.

The affected residents warned that they would launch a public protest if authorities failed to take timely action on their demands.