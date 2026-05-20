Villagers Oppose Installation Of High-Voltage Line Near Residences In MP's Neemuch

Villagers Oppose The Installation Of A High-Voltage Line Near Residences In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Locals of Dunglavada village on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the collector during a public hearing, opposing the installation of 132 kV high-voltage electric poles in densely populated areas of the village.

Villagers said that authorities are laying a high-voltage transmission line through residential localities and installing new poles within the habitation area. They warned that the project could lead to serious accidents and pose risks to children, women and elderly residents.

The residents expressed additional concern over waterlogging during the monsoon season, stating that heavy rainfall and technical faults could increase the danger of electric current spread and other mishaps. They also said the village population is expected to grow in the coming years, which would further increase safety risks.

According to the villagers, they had earlier submitted objections before the Gram Panchayat, but no effective action followed.

The villagers demanded that the administration shift the proposed 132 kV line and poles outside the populated area to ensure public safety and prevent future accidents.