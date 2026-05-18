Indore Municipal Corporation Slaps ₹2.25 Lakh Fine On Businessman For Illegal Tree Felling | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its drive to protect urban greenery and strengthen environmental conservation, the garden department of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) imposed a spot fine of Rs 2.25 lakh on a businessman for allegedly cutting down three tamarind trees illegally in the city.

The action was taken under the directions of the garden department in-charge Rajendra Rathore after officials found that three mature tamarind trees had been uprooted and cut without mandatory civic permission.

According to officials, the incident came to light in Sector-C Industrial Area on Sanwer Road, where Shahrukh Khan, operator of a firm identified as Goodwill Trends, allegedly got the trees removed illegally.

A spot inspection by the garden department confirmed that all three trees had been cut from the roots. Treating the act as a serious violation of environmental protection norms, the civic body imposed a total penalty of Rs2.25 lakh on the establishment owner.

Rathore said the corporation would continue taking strict action against those damaging the city's green cover.

"Cutting trees without permission is a punishable offence. The corporation is committed to protecting the city's greenery and maintaining ecological balance," he said.

He also appealed to residents and commercial establishments to obtain necessary permission from the corporation before carrying out any tree cutting or pruning activity.