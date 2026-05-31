Villagers Mourn Father-Son Drowning Tragedy In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Last rituals of a father and son who drowned in a river near Semli Antari village were performed together on Sunday.

The victims, Dashrath Singh Chandrawat, 40 and his son Pawan alias Lakhan Singh, 20, drowned on Friday after entering a river following a day's work at a melon farm.

According to police, Pawan ventured into deep water and began struggling. Dashrath jumped in to save him, but both were swept away by strong currents.

A rescue operation was launched by Kukdeshwar police and an SDRF team. Dashrath’s body was recovered on Friday, while Pawan’s body was found on Sunday morning after an intensive search.

Following post-mortem examinations at the Community Health Centre in Manasa, the bodies were handed over to family members.

A wave of grief swept through the village as the father and son were taken to the cremation ground together.

Dashrath was a farmer, while Pawan was a second-year college student and the family's only son. Villagers said the tragedy has left the entire community in shock and mourning.