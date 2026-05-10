Villagers Join Water Conservation Drive At Temple In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A cleanliness drive and water conservation awareness programme was organised at the Baba Ishwar Mahadev Temple premises in Jhinjhani village under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan on Sunday.

The programme was organised by Navankur and Gram Vikas Prasphutan Samiti on the instructions of Collector Neetu Mathur.

The event began with worship of the Shivalinga, following which advocate Sudhir Jain addressed villagers and stressed the importance of water conservation. Blood ambassador Kadu Singh Dudwa also encouraged residents to donate blood.

Villagers later carried out a collective cleaning drive at the temple's Gaumukh Kund, removing algae, plastic waste, coconut coir, foil and silt from the area.

Seven-year-old Santoshi Sastiya also participated in the campaign, drawing appreciation from villagers.

The programme concluded with residents taking an oath to conserve water and spreading awareness through slogans promoting water conservation.

Minister reviews water supply, development works

PHE Minister of State Sampatiya Uikey reviewed the progress of various departmental schemes during a meeting held at the Collectorate conference hall in Aalirajpur on Saturday.

The meeting focused on work related to the departments of PWD, Tribal Affairs, Revenue and Agriculture.

Uikey directed officials to hand over completed single-tap water schemes to village panchayats at the earliest opportunity and ensure that drinking water supply begins immediately in areas where projects have been completed.

Emphasising quality and timely execution, she instructed officials of the Water Corporation to complete all tap-water projects before 2028 and conduct regular inspections of intake wall construction works.

The minister also directed departments to improve hostel management and transfer hostel superintendents who have been posted at the same place for more than three years.

Instructions were issued to review forest rights claims through panchayat-level campaigns and ensure regular deployment of two doctors at Bakhatgarh community health centre.