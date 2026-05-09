Illegal Acid Factory Operating In Sanawadiya Was Sealed Under Directives Of Collector Shivam Verma In Indore | Representative

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting under the directives of Collector Shivam Verma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the Bicholi subdivision Ajay Bhushan Shukla took action against an illegal acid factory operating in Village Sanawadiya and ordered its sealing. A team from the Revenue Department was dispatched to the site to execute this action.

The revenue team, comprising Executive Naib Tehsildar Dayaram Nigam, Revenue Inspector (RI) Kailash Chaudhary, and Patwari Baleshwar Chaudhary, conducted a surprise inspection of the land situated at Survey Number 631/2/1 (area: 0.009 hectares) in Village Sanawadiya. During the inspection, an acid packaging unit operating on a rental basis was discovered on the land owned by Idris, son of Inayat Patel. The unit was being managed by Ajay Chaurasia, son of Ram Chaurasia.

The inspection revealed that acid packaging within the unit was being carried out in an extremely unsafe manner, posing a grave threat to the safety of citizens residing in the surrounding area. In light of this disregard for safety standards, the administration took immediate action to seal the unit and shut down its operations.

The revenue team prepared an on-the-spot panchnama and drafted a detailed report regarding the incident. Necessary legal proceedings pertaining to this case have since been initiated.