Villagers Block Highway, Demanding Arrests Of Suspects Involved In The Murderous Attack In Susner | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers and members of various communities blocked the Indore-Kota National Highway at the Dak Bungalow Tri-junction on Friday, protesting the alleged delay in the arrest of suspects involved in the murderous attack on Rahul Yadav and the alleged robbery of Rs 80,000.

The protesters raised slogans against the police administration and demanded immediate action. Traffic remained affected for some time during the blockade.

Station House Officer Akshay Singh Base reached the spot after receiving information and held discussions with the protesters.

Villagers submitted a memorandum demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. However, they remained dissatisfied despite police assurances of prompt action.

The protesters later met SDOP Devnarayan Yadav and submitted another memorandum. They alleged that several days had passed since the incident, but police had failed to trace the suspects, creating fear and insecurity in the area.

They issued a three-day ultimatum, warning of an intensified agitation if arrests were not made.

Rahul Yadav, a resident of Kheriya village, suffered serious injuries when unidentified assailants allegedly attacked him with a knife on Jamunia Road on Monday night. The attackers allegedly fled after robbing him of approximately Rs 80,000