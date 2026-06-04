Three Held For Cheating Vehicle Owners; Four Cars Recovered In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police busted a gang accused of cheating vehicle owners and illegally taking possession of their vehicles in the Rau area, police said on Wednesday.

Three men have been arrested, and four four-wheelers worth around Rs 40 lakh have been recovered from their possession.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said that the case came to light after a complainant reported that the accused had rented his car on the pretext of using it for a tour and travel business.

Instead, they allegedly breached his trust and handed the vehicle over to another person after taking money from him.

Following the complaint, a case was registered, and a team was formed by senior officials to identify and arrest the accused.

Acting on technical evidence and information, police arrested three suspects identified as Yuvraj of Dhar, Uttam Singh of Sonkatch in Dewas district and Yashraj of Omaxe Hills on Bypass Road.

During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to obtaining vehicles from various people through similar fraudulent methods. Police recovered four vehicles from their possession.

Police said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused were involved in other similar crimes. Officials have advised citizens to properly verify individuals before renting out vehicles or entering into financial transactions.