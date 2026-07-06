Villagers Allege Poor Culvert Quality; Stop Work And Demand Inquiry | FP photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers in Malfa village, Khetia rural area, halted construction of a culvert worth approximately Rs 19 lakh under the Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme.

They alleged use of substandard materials and demanded an impartial investigation.

Villager Jitendra Patil alleged that quality standards were not being followed during construction.

He claimed sand mixed with drain soil, 10 mm rebar and substandard cement were being used, raising concerns over the culvert's strength and durability.

He said that the structure crumbles upon touch, and said villagers only seek a strong, durable culvert.

Villager Kisaram Khedkar stated that a culvert had been constructed at the same location three times previously, but each time it was damaged within one and a half years due to poor construction. He alleged that quality was being compromised again on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Hiralal Patil, secretary of Malfa Gram Panchayat, dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating that the culvert was being built as per established quality standards.

He added that certain individuals were unnecessarily obstructing the construction work.

Responding to the matter, Pansemal District Panchayat CEO AS Dawar said he had received information regarding the complaint. He stated that he would personally visit the site along with a team of engineers to inspect the quality of construction.

He assured that if substandard materials or irregularities were found, action would be taken against the Sarpanch, Secretary and other responsible persons as per rules.

Villagers have demanded that construction remain suspended until the investigation concludes and that the culvert be built strictly as per quality standards.