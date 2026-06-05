Village Turns Dumpsite Into Picnic Destination In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Bhatkhedi Buzurg village in Neemuch district has set an example in rural cleanliness by transforming a long-neglected garbage dumping site into a developed picnic spot under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural).

The Gram Panchayat redeveloped a vacant plot near the village water tank and drain that villagers had used for years as an informal dumping ground.

The site had become notorious for foul smell, mosquito breeding and monsoon drain blockages.

Led by Sarpanch Manohar Purohit and Secretary Gopal Mehta, the panchayat cleared accumulated waste with the help of sanitation workers and a JCB machine.

It then installed iron railings, laid paver blocks, added cement benches and carried out landscaping.

The panchayat also installed a statue of Lord Shiva and painted a mural of Mount Kailash on the rear wall, giving the site a distinct religious and aesthetic appeal.

Named Pipleshwar Mahadev, the redeveloped spot has emerged as a popular attraction for villagers.

To sustain cleanliness, the panchayat strengthened door-to-door waste collection through a daily mini-tractor service and conducted awareness campaigns against open dumping.

Local NGO Vishwakarmaji Social Care Association supported the initiative by promoting sanitation awareness and assisting efforts to develop Bhatkhedi Buzurg as a model village for cleanliness and waste management.