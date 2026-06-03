2-Year-Old Girl's Body Exhumed After Family Alleges Medical Negligence In Indore | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 2-year-old girl was exhumed, on the orders of SDM, after her parents alleged negligence in treatment by a private doctor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

According to information, the 2-year-old passed away under suspicious circumstances in Indore on May 28.

The family has alleged that wrong treatment at a private clinic led to the child's death.

To determine the exact cause of death, the girl's body was exhumed from the cremation ground and sent for a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, 4 days after her death, following permission from the administration.

Child suffered diarrhoea

The deceased, Kashvi Yadav, daughter of Nitin Yadav, a resident of Balda Colony, developed mild vomiting and diarrhoea on May 27.

Her family took her to a private clinic on Bholaram Ustad Marg for treatment.

According to the family, Dr. Anil Ghai examined Kashvi and put her on intravenous fluids (drips).

They alleged that 4 bottles of drip were administered initially. After one episode of vomiting, the doctor reportedly said that one more dose was required and another drip was given.

The family claimed that Kashvi's condition started worsening after the treatment and her heartbeat became unusually fast. When they complained, the doctor assured them that she would get better and told them to take her home.

However, during the night, Kashvi's hands, feet, and lips turned blue. Next morning, the family rushed her to Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital due to her critical condition.

Doctors placed her on a ventilator, but despite efforts to save her, she died on May 28.

Suspecting negligence in the treatment, the family approached Bhanwarkuan Police and demanded an investigation.

Since the cause of death could not be confirmed without a post-mortem, the family obtained permission from the SDM for exhumation.

On Tuesday afternoon, in the presence of police officials, Kashvi's body was exhumed from Pachkuiya cremation ground and sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem.

After the examination, her final rites were performed again. Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to clarify the cause of death.