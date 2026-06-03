Vijayvargiya Inaugurates Umiya Multi-Speciality Hospital, Calls Doctors Closest Form Of God | FP photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya inaugurated the newly built Umiya Multi-Speciality Hospital on the Indore-Nemawar Road on Wednesday and highlighted the vital role played by doctors in society.

Addressing the gathering, he said doctors represent the closest form of God for patients and their families, as they provide care and hope during difficult times.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vijayvargiya described hospitals as temples of service and urged medical professionals to perform their duties with dedication, compassion and responsibility.

He stressed that healthcare institutions should always prioritise patient welfare and maintain high standards of service.

The minister also recalled the contributions of senior BJP leader Tej Singh Rana and said the party had grown through the sacrifices, hard work and commitment of leaders like him.

During the programme, Vijayvargiya felicitated Rana on behalf of BJP workers and acknowledged his role in strengthening the organisation.

On the occasion, Vijayvargiya honoured Dr Vishal Rathore, Vikas Sendhav and Dhirendra Singh Rana for choosing to begin their medical services in the rural region after achieving success in the healthcare field. He appreciated their decision to serve people in underserved areas.

BJP district president Rai Singh Sendhav, district panchayat member Bahadur Singh Sendhav, former MLA Pahad Singh Kannauje and several other public representatives attended the event.

Residents, journalists, officials and local representatives were present in large numbers during the inauguration programme.