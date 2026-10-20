Vijayadashami 2026: Shastra Poojan Held Across Madhya Pradesh Police Stations, Ministers Join Traditional Weapon Worship Ceremonies | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Traditional 'Shastra Poojan' was held at Police Lines on Vijayadashami with Vedic rituals and chanting. Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, MLA Neena Verma, district panchayat president Sardar Singh Medha, collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and superintendent of police Sachin Sharma performed the worship.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayvargiya said scriptures teach ethics, justice and discipline, and society should function within their principles. He said weapons should be used only as a last resort to protect the helpless, safeguard society and maintain law and order.

Vijayvargiya also expressed concern over 40% lower rainfall than average in the district and warned of a possible water crisis. He urged families to prepare water conservation plans and reuse leftover RO water for gardening, laundry and other purposes.

Police personnel also performed the traditional firing of celebratory shots. At the conclusion, dignitaries and officials exchanged greetings for Vijayadashami and the upcoming Diwali.

KHETIA: The Khetia police station observed Vijayadashami with a traditional arms worship ceremony. Station in-charge Sukhlal Bhanwar and police personnel performed the rituals under the guidance of priest Tarun Shukla, praying for peace, prosperity and public safety.

JHABUA: Minister Nirmala Bhuria and SP Devendra Patidar performed weapon worship on Vijayadashami at Police Lines. Jitendra Singh Chauhan, Bharat Solanki, Guman Singh Damor, Kalsingh Bhabar, Pratipal Singh Mahobiya, Chandersingh Solanki, Mahesh Mandloi, Monika Singh, Sunil Dawar, Asha Solanki and Akhilesh Rai attended. Bhuria appealed for harmony, brotherhood and peace.

NEEMUCH: Weapon worship was performed with Vedic chanting at Police Line Kanavati on Vijayadashami. MLA Dilip Singh Parihar, MLA Omprakash Saklecha, Collector Himanshu Chandra, SP Rajesh Vyas, Aman Vaishnav and Hemlata Agarwal attended. Pandit Ghanshyam Shastri conducted rituals. Police officers also worshipped vehicles and reiterated their commitment to peace, security, discipline and public service.

SANAWAD: MLA Sachin Birla and SDOP Mukesh Izardar performed traditional arms worship at Sanawad police station on Tuesday on Vijayadashami. Priest Rajendra Vyas conducted the rituals with chants.

Birla urged police to take strict action against drug peddlers and protect youth from addiction. He said efforts were underway to address staff shortages at Sanawad, Barwaha and Bedia police stations and provide government housing to personnel.

MAHESHWAR: On Vijayadashami, Maheshwar police held a weapon worship ceremony at the police station on Tuesday. Station in-charge Jagdish Goyal and traffic division in-charge Mukesh Lal Hayri attended.

A priest performed rituals for weapons and government vehicles as Vedic mantras were chanted. Officers and staff renewed their pledge to maintain peace, justice and security, exchanged Vijayadashami greetings and distributed sweets among themselves after the ceremony.

BAGH: Arms and vehicles were worshipped at Bagh police station on Vijayadashami under the guidance of priest Bhagwan Puri Goswami.

Station in-charge Hiru Singh Rawat and staff attended the ceremony. Rawat said Dussehra symbolises abandoning evil and embracing goodness, adding that arms worship is a longstanding tradition.

RSS volunteers take out Vijayadashami processions

BAROD: Processions started from Maharana Pratap Basti and Shivaji Basti on RSS Foundation Day.

Speakers included Rakesh Maratha and Ashish Sharma. Babulal Suryavanshi, Suresh Rathore, Bherulal Kumawat and Santosh Jain were present.

Speakers highlighted social harmony, family enlightenment, environmental protection, Swadeshi, civil discipline and volunteers' sacrifices.

RSS TAKE OUT PROCESSION

ALOT: A grand Vijayadashami procession was taken out in Alot by RSS, beginning from Gayatri Temple and concluding at Kargil Square.

Volunteers marched in disciplined formation through Naya Bazaar, Lakhara Kui, Rajendra Chowk, Ranipura, Jagdev Ganj and Municipal Council. Their uniformity, unity and patriotic spirit drew attention throughout the procession.

SUSNER: RSS volunteers marched through Keshav and Madhav Basti on Vijayadashami after weapon worship. Lakhan Singh Rajput, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Ashok Kothari and Kaniram Parmar attended the programmes.

Residents showered flowers along the route. Police, including station in-charge Anil Malviya, remained deployed as both processions concluded at Saraswati Shishu Mandir.

PIPALRAWAN: Hundreds of RSS volunteers took out a procession from Saraswati Shishu Mandir, marching through major city roads in disciplined formation.

Citizens welcomed them at several places. Block Sanghchalak Yogendra Dangi was present. The march highlighted discipline, organisation, unity and social harmony before concluding at Saraswati Shishu Mandir.