Vidisha: Candidate receives violent threats, wears helmet in election campaign

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat and Civic elections are in full swing in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates are going tip-to-toe to bring the public in their favor.

In such a situation, a strange case has come to the fore where an electoral candidate wore a helmet before going into the public among his supporters.

Congress candidate of Ward-18 Talaiya Mohalla, Vidisha, Manoj Dhichi is doing public relations with his supporters wearing helmets.

He had received threats on social media to welcome him with slippers and shoes in the ward. Fearing it, the candidate wore a helmet and met the collector on Tuesday evening and lodged a complaint.

Candidate Manoj Dhichi says that one Sachin Tiwari of the ward has said abusive words for him on his Twitter handle. The tweet says, "If you want to come to the ward, wear a helmet, otherwise, you will be welcomed with shoes and slippers."

Manoj has registered a complaint to Collector Umashankar Bhargava about this who assured of strict action.

Notably, the people of Talaiya Mohalla under Ward-18 alleged that Manoj Khichi never came to the ward nor solved the problems of the people, while a councilor's job is to solve the problems of the ward residents.

Manoj Dhichi is once again contesting the election for the post of a councilor from ward number-18 of the city on a Congress ticket. Manoj Dhichi's wife was an ex-councilor. The Congress party has reposed faith in him for the third time in a row.