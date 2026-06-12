Videography Trap Robbery Cracked In 48 Hours In Udaygarh | FP photo

Udaygarh (Madhya Pradesh): Udaygarh police arrested one accused and detained three juveniles on Thursday in connection with a robbery in which videographers were allegedly lured to a remote location on the pretext of covering a wedding and robbed of equipment worth about Rs 3.40 lakh.

According to police, Rupesh Singadia of Chhalkiya village in Jhabua district received a call on Tuesday seeking videography and drone services for a wedding. To gain his confidence, the caller transferred Rs 1,000 in advance.

Rupesh and his associates later travelled to Udaygarh, where some people allegedly took them near Akholi village and robbed them of Sony and Canon cameras, a DJI Air 3S drone, mobile phones and cash.

Using technical evidence, cyber analysis and local intelligence, police identified the suspects and conducted raids on Thursday. The operation led to the arrest of Naveen Maida and the detention of three juveniles.

Investigators said the accused allegedly planned the robbery to obtain expensive cameras and electronic equipment.

Police recovered the stolen drone, cameras and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused.