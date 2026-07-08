Vehicles Skid Daily On Newly Laid Stretch Of Lebad-Nayagaon Four-Lane, Safety Concerns Mount | FP photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Vehicles have been skidding and crashing almost every day on a newly laid asphalt stretch at Pitgara intersection on the Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane, triggering safety concerns and raising questions about the quality of the road.

Officials said heavy vehicles often lose control while braking, particularly during rain, causing collisions and overturning.

On Tuesday evening, a trailer travelling from Indore to Ratlam skidded after the driver applied the brakes and veered off the road before stopping against a roadside railing.

Another truck skidded at the same spot later that day, while a trailer plunged into a roadside ditch on Monday evening.

District council member Sunil Chauhan said the four-lane construction company had laid the nearly half-km stretch using new technology about four months ago.

He claimed the road surface became slippery after the onset of the monsoon.

Locals demanded a technical inspection of the road, immediate corrective measures and the installation of speed breakers and warning signs.

They also pointed out that a similar asphalt surface at Badi Chowpatty has developed an uneven texture that prevents vehicles from skidding during braking.