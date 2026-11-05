Vardhman Heights International School Students Explore Sanchi Stupa, Bhopal Assembly, Museums And Van Vihar During Educational Tour From MP’s Khachrod | FP photo

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Vardhman Heights International School, Khachrod, visited several historical, cultural and educational sites in Bhopal and Sanchi during a two-day educational tour organised to provide practical learning experiences beyond classroom studies.

The tour aimed to familiarise students with India's historical heritage, scientific developments, democratic institutions and natural environment through firsthand observation.

On the first day, students visited the Science Museum, Tribal Museum and Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly building in Bhopal. During the visit, they gained an understanding of scientific concepts, Tribal culture, the democratic system and legislative procedures.

On the second day, students visited Van Vihar National Park and the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sanchi Stupa. The visits helped them explore the natural environment, historical architecture, Buddhist culture and India's rich cultural heritage.

The school management said the educational tour provided students with opportunities to develop curiosity, broaden their knowledge and connect classroom learning with practical experiences.

School management director Lalit Kankaria, Balesh Bupkya, Shruti Bupkya, principal Yesha Bhansali and vice-principal Rajkumar Sejwar expressed happiness over the successful tour.

They said such educational visits played an important role in students' overall development by encouraging experiential learning and helping them understand subjects through direct observation.