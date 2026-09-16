Varaha March Stopped In MP’s Dhar, Over 50 Activists Detained As 800 Cops Deployed | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The administration prevented the proposed Varaha March in Dhar on Tuesday amid heavy police deployment and detention of Hindu organisation activists.

More than 50 activists were arrested, ASP Vijay Dabar said, adding that those detained would be released shortly.

Around 800 police personnel were deployed across the city, with reinforcements brought in from nearby police stations. Station in-charges, DSPs and ASPs were positioned at various locations.

The Muslim community also submitted an application to hold a vehicle rally that day, but the administration cancelled permission due to the enforcement of Section 163 in the city.

Leaders detained

Police arrested several prominent Hindu leaders early in the morning, including Ashish Basu, Anshul Sharma, Sonu Gaikwad and Radheshyam Yadav.

Police teams also detained activists arriving from areas including Trimurti Nagar, Pattha Chowpatty and Indore Naka.

A game of hide-and-seek continued between activists attempting to evade surveillance and police teams searching for them.

Dispute over proposed march

Tensions had persisted for several days between the administration and Sanatan Prahari over the march.

The administration had held meetings and said that the procession would not be permitted. Sanatan Prahari chief Anshul Sharma had defended the march during press conferences.

Vijay Mandir/Laat Masjid

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also took security measures. ASI official Prashant Patankar said Vijay Mandir was closed on Tuesday due to ongoing work.

The historic site is known as Vijay Mandir among Hindus and Lat Masjid among Muslims.

Members of the Muslim community offer prayers at the site during Eid, while the Hindu community organises a gathering there to mark Dussehra. The Hindu side claims the presence of a Varaha statue at the site.

Dhar SP Sachin Sharma and collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena monitored the situation throughout the day.