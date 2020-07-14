Vande Bharat Mission: Special evacuation flight carrying 101 stranded Indians from Ukraine reaches Indore

Indore: Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India flight AI-1928 from Ukraine reached the city airport early on Tuesday with 101 passengers, including 20 who were from the city.

This was perhaps the last flight to land at the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport under the Mission. Aryama Sanyal, airport director, informed that the flight took-off from Boryspil international airport Kiev, Ukraine, and landed at Devi Ahilya bai Holkar Airport on Tuesday at 05.08 hrs. The primary health check-up of the 101 passengers was done at the airport. No symptom of the Novel Corona Virus was observed in any passenger.

Later they were sent for quarantine at Hotel Bee Town and Riwaj Garden. Among the passengers most were students. The passengers were from the different districts of the State and also from the neighbouring Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.