Vande Bharat Mission: Non-scheduled Air India flight arrives in Indore from Dubai

Under Vande Bharat Mission, a non-scheduled international flight of Air India arrived from Dubai to Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on wee hours of Monday.

The flight was carrying 91 passengers including 2 minor one. Airport Director Aryana Sanyal informed that the VBM flight arriving from Dubai landed here at 04.12 hrs(IST).

After one hour it returned to Mumbai 05.11 hrs(IST). Total 91 passengers were disembarked at Indore airport.

84 passengers of Indore passed through RT PCR test, wherein they found a negative for COVID-19.

Seven people went through Rapid Antigen Test and all were found coronavirs negative.

Following the outbreak of Novel Corona Virus in India, the operation of Air India's scheduled international flight Indore-Dubai-Dubai is suspended from March 21 this year. The operation of non-scheduled flights is being done to evacuate the stranded passengers from both sides.