Vande Bharat Mission: Evacuation flight from Kyrgyzstan to arrive today in Indore

Indore: Under the Vande Bharat Mission, on Sunday an international flight will arrive from Kyrgyzstan.

The Air-India Operated flight will arrive from Bishkek, which houses a high number of Indore students. Flight AI-1920 will depart from FRU (Bishkek) for at 1.05 hours and reach New Delhi at 3.55 pm. After dropping passengers there, the flight (AI-1920) will depart from New Delhi at 4.55 pm for the city and arrive here at 6.25 pm. Finally after deboarding the remaining passengers here, the flight (now numbered AI-1438) will depart from the city at 7.25 pm and reach New Delhi at 8.55 pm.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director said, “We have asked Air India to arrange expected arrival (ETA) at 8 pm instead of 6.25 pm, the scheduled arrival time, so that domestic passengers can follow the protocol of social distancing. After their arrival, take time to clear the terminal.”