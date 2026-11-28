Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A technical glitch in the VAHAN portal has disrupted the fitness process of transport vehicles, as details of speed limiting devices (SLDs) are not being updated. The issue has caused inconvenience and financial losses to vehicle owners and transport operators.

The Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association submitted a memorandum to regional transport officer Pradeep Sharma, seeking an immediate and permanent solution. Following the intervention, the VAHAN portal has been reopened for vehicle fitness tests from tomorrow, providing temporary relief to transport operators. However, the association said the issue has not been fully resolved and has not withdrawn its demand for a permanent solution.

The association has given an ultimatum to ensure that the necessary functionality is developed on the VAHAN portal so that SLD/SLF details can be updated either at the dealer-head level or by the transport department.

It has also demanded that the fitness process should never be disrupted due to technical issues. The association stressed that its objective is not merely temporary relief but a permanent solution to prevent vehicle owners from facing similar problems in the future.