 Uttam Singh & K S Chithra Bestowed With National Lata Mangeshkar Award; Lata didi was guarantee of success of any film, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUttam Singh & K S Chithra Bestowed With National Lata Mangeshkar Award; Lata didi was guarantee of success of any film, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Watch)

Uttam Singh & K S Chithra Bestowed With National Lata Mangeshkar Award; Lata didi was guarantee of success of any film, Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Watch)

The CM also emphasized to have such programmes every year in memory of the voice of India – Lata Mangeshkar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 12:51 AM IST
article-image
X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Music director Uttam Singh and playback singer K S Chithra were honoured with the National Lata Mangeshkar Award by CM Mohan Yadav at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium on Saturday.

Yadav remembered Lata Mangeshkar on this occasion, stating that "Lata Didi was guarantee for the success of any film." After honouring Uttam Singh and K S Chitra for their contributions to music, CM Yadav expressed gratitude and congratulated them.

He also directed the Madhya Pradesh Department of Folk Culture to organise even more grand events in the name of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in future as well. The CM also emphasized to have such programmes every year in memory of the voice of India – Lata Mangeshkar.

Read Also
'Rahul Gandhi Has No Right To Insult Hindus, He Should Apologise', Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan...
article-image

He added, “This beautiful auditorium has been built in her memory and the events held here should be as grand as her.” After receiving the award, Uttam Singh thanked everyone and recounted a story involving Lata Didi.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Water Level At Seven Lakes Hits 99.44%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon
Mumbai: Water Level At Seven Lakes Hits 99.44%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon
Navi Mumbai: Violence Post-Ganapati Immersion Averted By Striking Team Of Zone I In Turbhe
Navi Mumbai: Violence Post-Ganapati Immersion Averted By Striking Team Of Zone I In Turbhe
Mira Bhayandar: ₹21 Lakh Theft At Radha Hospital In Kashimira; Trio Including Burqa-Clad Man Arrested From Bihar, ₹18 Lakh Recovered
Mira Bhayandar: ₹21 Lakh Theft At Radha Hospital In Kashimira; Trio Including Burqa-Clad Man Arrested From Bihar, ₹18 Lakh Recovered
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ruling BJP Faces Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Amid Farmers' Discontent And Employee Protests
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Ruling BJP Faces Strong Anti-Incumbency Wave Amid Farmers' Discontent And Employee Protests

He said, "It was in 1986, during the making of the film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. Everyone suggested that we should bring Lata Didi to sing the song but the Rajshri team said she wouldn’t agree, as she hasn’t sung for us in 17 years. After which I asked her and she agreed after a silence of five minutes on one condition.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Shocker! 10-Year-Old Boy Sodomised By Meat Shop Owner On Way To School
article-image

She said, ‘You must come to pick me up and drop me back.’ I agreed, but I also put a condition: "Every day, you will have to eat with me which Didi immediately accepted." The programme began at 7 pm with CM Mohan Yadav garlanding the statue of nightingale Lata Mangeshkar and was followed by the award ceremony.

Ministers Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Savitri Thakur, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Tulsiram Silawat were present in the programme.  

The auditorium was filled with echoes of Lata Mangeshkar’s evergreen songs sung by K S Chithra. She sang melodies like Kehna hi kya, Yeh nain ek anjaan se jo mile, Aye zindagi gale laga le, Yeh haseen wadiya, Nasha abhi aankh se gaya nahi, Satyam Shivam Sundaram and many more. Her team also presented many songs, along with instrumental performances.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Advocates For Inclusion Of Dental Treatments In Ayushman Bharat

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Advocates For Inclusion Of Dental Treatments In Ayushman Bharat

World Heart Day: Rising Heart Disease Among Youth Growing Concern, Say Cardiologists

World Heart Day: Rising Heart Disease Among Youth Growing Concern, Say Cardiologists

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Brij Maitri Business Expo 2024

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Brij Maitri Business Expo 2024

Indore: Experts Stress On Sustainable Solutions For Industries In Workshop Organised By...

Indore: Experts Stress On Sustainable Solutions For Industries In Workshop Organised By...

Indore: Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly, Beware Of It; Says Special DG Kapoor

Indore: Cybercrime Increasing Rapidly, Beware Of It; Says Special DG Kapoor