Usha Thakur Calls Indore's Truck Mayhem A 'Conspiracy' |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA and former minister Usha Thakur has termed the tragic Indore truck accident a “conspiracy” and demanded strictest possible punishment for those responsible.

The accident, which occurred on Monday evening on Airport Road between Kalani Nagar and Bada Ganpati Square, claimed three lives and left nearly a dozen people injured after a speeding truck hit multiple vehicles.

Thakur said, “How can someone be so cruel and careless? A man is trapped in a car, the vehicle is burning, and the driver is unconscious. Sometimes one wonders if this is a well-planned conspiracy. Such incidents have happened eight to nine times globally.”

Thakur also questioned the sections of law imposed in the FIR, saying they were too lenient for the gravity of the crime. She announced her intention to appeal to Chief Minister and the additional chief secretary (Home) to ensure stronger legal action. “The truck driver and owner should be given the death penalty. An FIR must also be filed against the owner,” she insisted.

The former minister further emphasised the need to revoke licences of drivers with criminal backgrounds or with records of drug abuse, calling them “walking messengers of death.”