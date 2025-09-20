 Usha Thakur Calls Indore's Truck Mayhem A 'Conspiracy'
BJP MLA and former minister Usha Thakur has termed the tragic Indore truck accident a “conspiracy” and demanded strictest possible punishment for those responsible

Updated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:46 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA and former minister Usha Thakur has termed the tragic Indore truck accident a “conspiracy” and demanded strictest possible punishment for those responsible.

The accident, which occurred on Monday evening on Airport Road between Kalani Nagar and Bada Ganpati Square, claimed three lives and left nearly a dozen people injured after a speeding truck hit multiple vehicles.

Thakur said, “How can someone be so cruel and careless? A man is trapped in a car, the vehicle is burning, and the driver is unconscious. Sometimes one wonders if this is a well-planned conspiracy. Such incidents have happened eight to nine times globally.”

The former minister further emphasised the need to revoke licences of drivers with criminal backgrounds or with records of drug abuse, calling them “walking messengers of death.”

