Use RTI to make Cantonment Board accountable: Activist

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): RTI activist Anil Bakshi of Jhansi who reached Mhow today advised people who had come to meet him with their problems related to the working of the Cantt Board that they should ask for information under the Right to Information. He further added, in case of no reply, make the first appeal to the CEO within a month. He asked the people to make full use of the rights provided under the Right to Information Act.

Many bungalow-garden residents met him and told him about their problems. Most of the problems related to the transfer of property and people lamented that the Cantt Board does not give timely reply and their cases get stuck for years. Apart from this, the shopkeepers of Malwa Complex told that after the expiry of their lease, we are being unlawfully pressurized to vacate. Similarly, people who had wrongfully got notices for encroaching on defence land and using it for cultivation purposes also met Bakshi. He also said that in transfer cases, citizens can make a demand for a citizen charter and added that a chart should be displayed on the premises of the Cantonment Board in this regard. Bakshi tours various cantonments of the country, meets people and helps them solve their problems.