Mhow: Children’s rally and meet

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhyav Pradesh): Monday, on the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday, a huge children's rally was organised in the city and a colorful programme was held. This time, small boys and girls from many government and private schools of the city participated in the rally. Slogans were raised like: Long live uncle (chacha) Nehru, till the sun and moon will remain, uncle your name will remain, etc. These included 'Children's Day', 'Mahatma Gandhi', 'Clean India-Developing India', 'National Integration', 'Beti Placards with slogans related to Bachha', etc. and children carrying pictures of great men walked in the rally and tableaux and children's train were centres of attraction.

A children's gathering was organised at the Nehru statue site under Rajendra C Jagtap, chief executive officer of the Cantonment Board. The children's festival was inaugurated by the guests by flying the banner of the festival with colourful balloons. On the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, many Congress leaders garlanded the statue of Nehru near Agrasen Crossroads.

Many programmes were organised on Children's Day in government and private schools of the city and surrounding areas. Similarly many schools in the nearby Pithampur Industrial Area also witnessed the celebrations. Many competitions were organised on Children's Day, including painting and singing, the little artistes of the schools staged their art.