Use Of Unfair Means In Exam: Surpala Government School Headmaster Suspended

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): headmaster of a government middle school in Surpala village, located 12 kilometres from the Khargone district headquarters, has been suspended for his involvement in a case of use of unfair means during the class VII annual examination. The collector took swift action following an investigation by the district education officer (DEO), which revealed serious misconduct.

The role of the suspended headmaster, Tarun Gupta, was confirmed in copying from a guidebook during the science paper examination. The incident came to light on March 1, prompting DEO SK Kanude to form a team for a thorough investigation. Notably, Free Press raised the issue on March 18 after two videos, one 40 seconds long and another 3.39 minutes long came to the fore prompting DEO Kanude to act on the matter.

The footage clearly shows candidates openly copying from books and guides in the presence of the teacher, indicating a serious lapse in examination supervision. In one of the videos, headmaster Gupta can be heard admitting to the allegations and promising to improve the system in the future. However, some parents expressed their dissatisfaction, demanding immediate action and accountability.

After reviewing the investigation report, the collector suspended Tarun Gupta. Assistant director of the tribal department, AB Gupta, confirmed the action, emphasising the need for strict measures to uphold the integrity of examinations. The incident has raised concerns about the efficacy of examination supervision and the need for stricter measures to prevent cheating in schools. The DEO has assured that appropriate steps will be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated in the future.