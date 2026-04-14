Urs Celebrations At Dargah-e-Hakimi Draw Devotees To Burhanpur | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Urs of Syedi Abdul Qadir Hakimuddin is being celebrated with devotion at the Dargah-e-Hakimi in Burhanpur, with thousands of Dawoodi Bohra community members from India and abroad participating in the occasion.

The 53rd spiritual leader, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, arrived in Burhanpur and performed ziyarat at the dargah, offered floral tributes and prayed for peace, harmony and prosperity for the country and the world.

The information was shared by Tafazzul Hussain Mulayamwala, coordinator of the Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat PRO Committee.

Syedi Abdul Qadir Hakimuddin, born in Rampur in 1665, was a noted scholar and spiritual figure. Devotees travelled from far and wide to seek his blessings. He authored several books in Urdu, Sanskrit, Persian and Arabic that continue to inspire people.

Addressing pilgrims, Syedna Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin advised parents to keep children away from excessive mobile phone use so they can focus on spirituality and studies. He said loyalty to the nation is the duty of every citizen and urged the community to maintain cleanliness and plant trees for a healthy environment.

He expressed satisfaction that community members have embraced his message, stating that it contributes to building a better society.