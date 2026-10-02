Upset After Being Evicted From Property, Man Kills 72-Year-Old Father In Indore | Representative Pic

Indore Murder: A man was arrested on Friday in Indore for allegedly murdering his 72-year-old father over a property dispute, a police official said.

Waliullah, who was suffering from paralysis, was not happy with his only son, Hidayatullah Khan, 42, and had evicted him from the property, leading to an altercation on Sep 29, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

"Hidayatullah assaulted his father and then strangled him with a scarf. Waliullah was taken to hospital where he died. Hidayatullah was arrested for murder," Dandotia said.

Sadar Bazaar police station in-charge PL Sharma said Hidayatullah's wife informed police that her husband had assaulted Waliullah.

Hidayatullah later came to the police station and confessed to the crime, Sharma added.

"The father-son relationship was already strained, and the suspect was upset after being evicted from the property. Further probe into the case is underway," Sharma said.